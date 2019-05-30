The Russian government has allowed non-Russian airlines to operate individual charter flights on domestic routes, according to a decree signed May 24. Prior to the ruling, foreign carriers could only fly from abroad to points in Russia.

Last year, Russia’s aviation authorities allowed foreign companies to operate domestic charter flights during the FIFA 2018 World Cup, which took place in several Russian cities in June-July 2018.

The decision was made over fears that local carriers would not be able to serve all passengers at peak times of the cup. According to Interfax, last year, carriers—performing charter flights—made several thousand applications before the FIFA World Cup.

Before the FIFA 2018 World Cup, foreign carriers were allowed to operate only passenger charter flights; the new decree allows airlines to also carry cargo and post on domestic routes.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com