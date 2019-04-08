The uncertainty surrounding the UK’s planned withdrawal from the European Union (EU) is already having a negative impact on business, UK airports and airlines say.

“We have lost routes and airlines tell us that [intra] Europe is more profitable” as a result of Brexit, AGS Airports Ltd. CCO Francois Bourienne said at the Routes Europe 2019 conference in Hanover, Germany. AGS operates the airports of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton.

Growth of 5% is anticipated at Cornwall Airport Newquay during the summer, airport MD Al Titterington said, but that compares to earlier expectations of 10%-15%.

“International demand is soft,” Titterington said. “The German market is actually shrinking. Europeans don’t feel welcome in the UK.”

Some of the shortfall can be compensated for by resilient domestic traffic, but UK holiday makers spend only about half of what European visitors would spend.

The broader economic impact of a no-deal Brexit will affect the travel industry, London Stansted Airport CCO Aboudy Nasser. He cited forecasts that the UK’s GDP will grow 35% less over the next 10 years compared to pre-referendum predictions. At the same time, real wages are at their lowest since 2008 and household expenditure is exceeding income for the first time in 30 years, he pointed out.

“People just don’t have money to spend on travel,” he said.

The UK’s economic slowdown “is also affecting the rest of Europe” with Germany’s economic development losing momentum and Italy facing a recession, Nasser said.

In addition, a weaker British pound is increasing costs for UK airlines as fuel and aircraft leasing/financing become more expensive. Some carriers are trying to get cost relief from airports, Titterington said.

“Airlines are asking for renegotiations of terms because of Brexit,” he said.

Not all the news is bad for commercial aviation, Airline UK CEO Tim Alderslade said. Traffic between the UK and the EU is “now protected,” even in a no-deal scenario, as a result of a European Commission contingency plan to ensure basic EU-UK air transport services. He also pointed to the European parliament’s recent decision to guarantee visa-free travel for UK citizens within the EU, provided the UK reciprocates.

But more work remains, Norwegian Air Shuttle head of international government and industry relations John Hanlon said.

“We need a comprehensive air transport agreement [between the EU and the UK]. The problem needs to be resolved quickly ahead of the new planning cycle,” he said. “It should not be part of a trade deal; aviation has always been separate.”

Norwegian has air operator certificates in the UK, Ireland, Norway and Sweden to ensure its traffic rights leading to “a diverse spread of exposure to Brexit.”

Despite the air transport contingency plan and visa-free travel guarantees, Alderslade predicts there will be substantial disruptions.

“We are expecting a difficult summer” as a result of border control problems at UK airports, he said. In 2018, two-hour waits at airport immigration were common, he said.

“It was terrible for the airlines and their customers,” he said, and it is “immensely frustrating” that the upcoming summer could see more of the same as border officers may be moved from airports for more urgent tasks at UK ports.

“If it is difficult to come to the country people will take their business elsewhere,” Alderslade said.

Another issue is the lack of clarity over whether duty-free sales will be allowed for flights to the EU post-Brexit.

“Nobody in the UK has made the decision,” Nasser said.

Bourienne agreed, but said “we should get some good news soon.”

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com