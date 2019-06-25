A new US-United Arab Emirates (UAE) joint government statement is being seen as a full endorsement of the two countries’ Open Skies agreement rights, including Fifth Freedom services. The joint statement confirms their “shared and ongoing commitment of the United States and the United Arab Emirates to fully maintain all aspects of their Open Skies relationship.” It was welcomed by Emirates Airline president Tim Clark, who commended the Trump administration for ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Joint US-UAE government joint statement hailed as Open Skies victory" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.