China has agreed to recognize European Union (EU) carrier designation, allowing EU airlines to serve China from other EU countries, and to align some aviation safety and certification work following the recent EU-China Summit. “It is estimated that, during the first eight years of the agreements [2018-2025], the economic benefits for both the EU and China will be up to €3.5 billion ($3.9 billion) and 11,000 jobs will be created,” the European Commission (EC) said, ...