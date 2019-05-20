China has agreed to recognize European Union (EU) carrier designation, allowing EU airlines to serve China from other EU countries, and to align some aviation safety and certification work following the recent EU-China Summit. “It is estimated that, during the first eight years of the agreements [2018-2025], the economic benefits for both the EU and China will be up to €3.5 billion ($3.9 billion) and 11,000 jobs will be created,” the European Commission (EC) said, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"EU, China strengthen ties with two aviation accords" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.