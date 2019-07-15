Air Italy will serve four US destinations in summer 2020, despite complaints by several US airlines that it is effectively acting as a front for its largest shareholder, Qatar Airways.

The Arab carrier holds a 49% stake in Air Italy and is leasing aircraft to re-fleet the Sardinia-based operator.

The Italian carrier said July 15 it plans to resume services from Milan Malpensa to Los Angeles and San Francisco (as well as to Toronto) on March 29, 2020, while continuing existing year-round services to New York JFK (daily) and Miami (5X-weekly). Both the Los Angeles and San Francisco routes will be operated 4X-weekly next summer, while Toronto will be 6X-weekly.

Air Italy COO Rossen Dimitrov said the airline plans to reinstate its three seasonal North American routes following “the excellent performance of our network during 2019.”

During the 2019-2020 winter season the airline intends to switch some of its long-haul services to new warm-weather seasonal destinations, including the Indian Ocean Maldives archipelago, Mombasa (Kenya), and Zanzibar (Tanzania).

US carriers American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have strongly opposed the expansion by Air Italy of its US routes, with United CEO Oscar Munoz describing the latter airline as “the Italian version of Qatar.” He has argued that its US services fly in the face of US-Qatari air service agreements.

The European Commission, in an unusually strongly worded warning to the US authorities, last month stated that Air Italy’s activities clearly fell within the ambit of the US-EU Open Skies agreement and warned of repercussions if action was taken against the Italian carrier’s US services.

Air Italy has derided the US airlines’ claims of a threat to their markets, noting that its long-haul fleet consists of a mere five Airbus A330-200s.

