Piper PA-46T (M350 / M500 / M600 / Malibu / Matrix /Meridian)

The PA-46 is a series of single-engine piston and turboprop airplanes produced by Vero Beach, Florida-based Piper Aircraft. Beginning with the PA-46-310P on Sept. 27, 1983, Piper has certified five variants of the PA-46, including the PA-46-350P, -500TP and -600TP, as well as the PA-46R-350T. The -350P, -500TP and -600TP—marketed as the M350, M500 and M600 and described as airplanes that “offer Piper performance and safety built upon a proven airframe that has been an industry standard for years”—represent the in-production variants of the design, with those airframes receiving certification in August 1988, September 2000 and June 2016, respectively. The turboprop variants, now marketed as the M500 and M600, are powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PT6A-42A engine—with the engines that power those variants distinguished by their takeoff and maximum-continuous power—while the piston-powered M350 features the Textron Lycoming TIO-540-AE2A engine. Although the PA-46-600TP has had the M600 commercial designation since it was launched in April 2015, the PA-46-350P, PA-46R-350T and PA-46-500TP were formerly marketed as the Malibu Mirage, Malibu Matrix and Malibu Meridian, respectively. The change in commercial designations from the Malibu to the M-Class was made by Piper on April 13, 2015, an announcement that also coincided with the launch of the M600. However, regardless of the changes made to the commercial designation or to the airframe itself, the type certificate for all variants of the PA-46 is held by Piper Aircraft, Inc. of Vero Beach.

Certification Dates (FAA) PA-46-310P Sept. 27, 1983 PA-46-350P Aug. 30, 1988 PA-46-500TP Sept. 27, 2000 PA-46R-350T Oct. 26, 2007 PA-46-600TP June 16, 2016

Passenger Capacity and Cabin Outfitting/Size

Despite the differences that distinguish the PA-46-series airframes—including equipped engine and maximum weights—all variants are certified to have seating for six, including the pilot. The dimensions of all M-Class airframes include a cabin that has a volume of 165 ft.3, a length of 12 ft. 3 in., a width of 4 ft. 1 in. and a height of 3 ft. 11 in., as well as 20 ft.3 of internal baggage space that can accommodate up to 100 lb. All M-Class airframes are outfitted with cabin-class seats that have adjustable backrests and “the ability to fold down,” the latter of which allows for “even more cabin space [which] can be created for passengers or luggage.” The space available in the cabin is supplemented by an interior baggage compartment that “passengers have easy access to,” while passenger productivity is enhanced by the two 110-volt outlets, reading lights and a “built-in work table,” the former of which is an optional extra. Furthermore, the inclusion of a light-emitting diode (LED) accent-strip light is promoted as filling “the cabin in warm light.” In addition to those features of the M-Class’ cabin, a number of color palettes are available for each variant of the series. The M-Class series of airframes have their cabin pressurization controlled by an integrated digital cabin pressurization system—with a common 5.6 psi representing the maximum differential pressure between the cabin and the atmosphere for the M-Class—while the temperature of the cabin environment can be controlled by the standard PiperAire air conditioning system. Beyond the M-Class airframes, the PiperAire system was a standard feature on now-out-of-production Matrix airframe. The cabin altitude of the M500 and M600 is 8,244 ft. at 28,000 ft., while at 25,000 ft. the cabin altitude of the M350 is noted as being 8,000 ft.

Avionics

Pilots operate the M350 and M500 using Garmin’s G1000 NXi avionics suite—an upgrade from the prior G1000 avionics that was certified in early 2018—a suite that is comprised of two 10-in. primary flight displays (PFD), as well as a single 12-in. multi-function display (MFD). In addition to new-build airframes, the G1000 NXi will also be available for retrofit through a supplemental type certificate (STC) “for fielded G1000-equipped Matrix, Mirage (M350) and Merdian (M500) aircraft.” Those variants of the M-Class also feature the company’s GFC 700 autopilot as standard, with the M500 also incorporating an enhanced autopilot flight control system (AFCS) that includes an automatic-level mode (Blue Button), electronic-stability (ESP) and underspeed protections (USP) and the ability the perform a coupled go-around. Another hardware that is standard on the M500 and an optional on the M350 is GWX 68 weather radar, while standard avionics features for both variants include Garmin FliteCharts and SafeTaxi, a GTX 335R transponder that “satisfies NextGen equipage requirements for ADS-B [automatic dependent surveillance broadcast] ‘Out,’” dual GRS 79 attitude and heading reference system (AHRS) computers and an Aspen EFD1000 standby flight instrument. Finally, with reference to the GFC 700 autopilot—which benefits from wide area augmentation system (WAAS) GPS-based guidance from the M350 and M600’s G1000 NXi suite—it “can fly everything from coupled holding patterns to curved-path radius-to-fix (RF) leg types to a variety to a variety of precision and non-precision approaches,” as well as the previously noted ability to fly coupled go-arounds. Additionally, the G1000 NXi has “full Class 3 approach capability,” which allows pilots to “fly GPS-only” localizer performance with vertical guidance (LPV) approaches with “glidepaths down to ILS-comparable minimums at thousands of runways, which may not be served by ground-based electronic approach aids.” Beyond these instrument-approach capabilities, the NXi also features a visual-approach capability which “can generate a 3-deg. autopilot-coupled vertical path down to the pilot-selectable minimums to most runways.”

Supplementing the standard avionics features of the M350 and M500 are a variety of optional avionics features and equipment such as Jeppesen ChartView, Garmin SVT—the company’s integrated synthetic vision technology—and SurfaceWatch, SiriusXM satellite radio and weather, an L3 WX-500 Stormscope, a terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS-B) and a GTS 825 Traffic Advisory System (TAS) that is ADS-B ‘In’ capable. When included in the M350’s avionics, the GTS 825 provides ADS-B In capability that is touted as giving users “a comprehensive traffic picture.” These and other avionics options available for the M350 are also available in three package options—the awareness, weather and premium packages—the former of which includes SurfaceWatch, the optional enhanced AFCS, Jeppesen ChartView, Garmin’s SVT, TAWS-B and the GTS 825. Beyond the three avionics packages available for the M350, a fourth package is available for the M500, an international package that incorporates a GTX 33D extended squitter (ES) with dual antennas, as well as a GTX 345 diversity digital transponder, requirements for European airframes. Finally, an optional that is available for the entire M-Class is Garmin’s Flight Connect, a “cost-effective and non-intrusive patented memory card that contains Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity capability.” The result of that connectivity capability is that “Flight Stream can be connected with up to two compatible mobile devices operating Garmin Pilot, as well we Garmin aera 660, aera 795 and aera 796 portables.”

The M600 retains the GFC 700 autopilot with enhanced AFCS—which is promoted as offering “top safety features and incomparable performance, seamlessly integrating a flight director, autopilot, automatic trim and yaw dampener into the G3000 suite”—dual GRS79 AHRS computers, GTX 335R transponder, Garmin FliteCharts and SafeTaxi and an Aspen EFD1000 standby flight instrument. Additionally, the previously mentioned satellite radio and weather, L3 WX-500 Stormscope and TAWS-B remain options on this high-end M-Class airframe. However, there are a number of areas where the avionics that are installed in the M350/M500 and M600 differ, including the avionics suite installed on the latter airframe, Garmin’s G3000. That suite is promoted by Piper as “the most advanced avionics available for single-engine turboprop aircraft,” with its three displays controlled by a pair of glass touchscreen controllers (GTC)— Garmin GTC 575 touchscreen cockpit management units—that “provide the latest in modern input for a fully integrated avionics suite.” The G3000’s GTC are promoted as being “intuitive and easy to use,” while also providing a “shallow menu structure [that] keeps essential information readily accessible” and “advanced data entry for communication, navigation and surveillance.” Another feature of the M600’s G3000 avionics suite is its enhanced horizontal situation indicator (HSI), an aspect of the suite that “is designed to increase situational awareness by overlaying additional information onto the HSI display.” The additional information that can be overlaid on the enhanced HSI includes flight-plan information, maps, SafeTaxi and weather information including weather radar. One other area where there are differences between the M350/M500’s G1000 NXi avionics and the M600’s G3000 is the fact that the latter’s dual PFD and single MFD are all 12 in. in size.

With reference to the SurfaceWatch technology—an option on all three M-Class airframes—it is noted as being part of Garmin’s Terminal Safety Solutions and “designed to further support safe on-airport operations by helping pilots avoid runway incursions or other miscues such as taking off or landing on the wrong runway, or on a taxiway.” Additionally, this technology also has the ability to alert pilots if they are “lined up on a runway that appears to be too short for safe takeoff or landing,” as well as providing “runway-distance-remaining annunciations, beginning at 5,000 ft. down through 500 ft. remaining.”

The safety features of the enhanced AFCS that is standard on the M500 and M600, as well as optional on the M350, include the aforementioned ESP technology, which is promoted as functioning “independently of the autopilot system – although it uses the same control servos – to gently nudge the controls toward stable flight whenever pitch, roll or high-speed deviations exceed the recommended limits when the aircraft is being hand flown.” The features of the enhanced AFCS’ USP include its ability to “prevent the airplane from stalling when the autopilot is engaged.” However, if a stall does occur, “the system will lower the nose of the aircraft until above the stall speed, and then climb to regain the preselected altitude.” The automatic-level mode feature of the AFCS—referred to by Garmin as “Blue Button”—“will return the aircraft to a wings-level attitude with zero vertical speed with the push of a button.” Following the use of the automatic-level mode, the AFCS “will automatically engage the flight director and autopilot functions to return the aircraft to straight-and-level flight.” Specific to the M600’s AFCS is the Hypoxia Recognition System, a safety feature that “detects pilot incapacitation as a result of hypoxia by monitoring pilot interaction with the PFD, MFD and autopilot controller at cabin altitudes above 14,900 ft. when the autopilot is engaged.” According to Piper, “if no interaction is detected within a specified time period, after multiple prompts, this system will engage automatic descent mode and bring the aircraft to a lower altitude in an effort to allow recovery from hypoxia.” They note that “the M600 can safely fly itself, without assistance, to lower altitudes in the unlikely case the pilot becomes unresponsive.”

The out-of-production Matrix is also equipped with the G1000 avionics suite, with its system including a pair of 10.4-in. PFD, a single 15-in. MFD., the GFC 700 autopilot, Garmin FliteCharts and SafeTaxi, dual GDC 74A air-data computers and a GTX 33 ES Mode S transponder. The optional equipment that was available for Matrix included many of the options previously mentioned for the M-Class series of airframes, including GWX 68 digital color radar, L3’s WX-500 Stormscope and Garmin’s SVT.

Mission and Performance

The piston-powered M-Class airframe, the M350, is marketed as being a more capable alternative to the Cessna Stationair, Beechcraft Bonanza G36 and Cirrus SR22T. While the M500 and M600—the latter having a range exceeding 1,650 nm—are noted as being comparable to single-engine turboprop airplanes including Daher’s TBM 900 series of airframes.

Although the variants of the PA-46 do have a number of common performance limitations, those airframes also have a number of significant differences in that respect. For instance, while the PA-46-310P and-350P (M350)—as well as the PA-46R-350T—share a maximum operating altitude of 25,000 ft., their never-exceed speeds (V NE ) are 203 (-310P) and 198 (-350P and -350T) kt. indicated airspeed (KIAS). Similarly, although the turboprop-powered PA-46-500TP and -600TP have a common 30,000-ft. maximum operating altitude, their maximum operating speeds (V MO ) differ significantly. To that end, while the -500TP is limited to 188 KIAS, the -600TP’s limit is increased to 250 kt. calibrated airspeed (KCAS). In addition to that V MO , the -600TP is limited to maximum operating Mach (M MO ) of 0.55 Mach, “performance figures that are more in line with clean-sheet pressurized single-engine turboprops.” Although the airframes are certified to 30,000 ft., the M500 and M600 are limited to 28,000 ft., where applicable, because of the requirements of Reduced Vertical Separation Minimums (RVSM) airspace that exist above that altitude. As is noted below, the ranges of the in-production M350, M500 and M600 – with a 45-min. fuel reserve – are 1,343, 1,000 and 1,658 nm, respectively. That latter range of the M600 is based on a 184 kt. true airspeed (KTAS) cruise, with the M600’s range decreased to 1,385 nm based on a 257 KTAS cruise and further to 1,209 nm with a 274 KTAS cruise. The M350’s 1,343-nm range with a 45-min. reserve is also shared by the aforementioned Matrix.

Although Piper does not state the conditions under which the takeoff and landing ground roll—as well as the distance over a 50-ft. obstacle—can be attained, figures are published for all three of the in-production airframes, as well as the out-of-production Matrix. For the M350, the takeoff ground roll is promoted as being 1,087 ft., with the total distance over a 50-ft. obstacle listed as 2,090 ft. Comparatively, the landing distance is noted as being 1,020 ft., with 1,968 ft. required when clearing a 50-ft. obstacle. In addition to applying to the M350, those same performance figures also apply to the Matrix variant. On the M500, the takeoff ground roll is increased to 1,650 ft., with the total distance over a 50-ft. noted as being 2,438 ft. The comparative distances on landing are 1,020 and 2,110 ft., respectively. Finally, for M600, while takeoff and landing ground rolls are not published by Piper, the takeoff distance over a 50-ft. obstacle is slightly increased—in comparison to the M500—to 2,635 ft., while the distance on landing (also over a 50-ft. obstacle) is increased to 2,659 ft.

Variants

M-Class Specifications Type Designation PA-46-350P PA-46-500TP PA-46-600TP Commercial Designation M350 M500 M600 Maximum Capacity (Including Pilot) 6 Maximum Range (45 Min. Reserve) (nm) 1,343 1,000 1,658 Engine (1x) Textron Lycoming TSIO-540-AE2A Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-42A Takeoff and Maximum Continuous Power (shp) 350 500 600 Basic Empty Weight (lb.) 3,050 3,436 3.650 Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW)(lb.) 4,340 4,850 5,092 6,000 Maximum Landing Weight (lb.) 4,123 4,850 5,800 Useful Load (lb.) 1,308 1,698 2,400 Usable Fuel Capacity (gal.) 120 170 260 Full-Fuel Payload (lb.) 588 559 658 Wingspan (ft.) 43 43.16 Wing Area (ft.2) 175 183 209 Length (ft.) 28.9 29.6 29.7 Height (ft.) 11.3

Out-of-Production PA-46 Specifications Type Designation PA-46-310P PA-46R-350T Commercial Designation Malibu Malibu Matrix Maximum Capacity (Including Pilot) 6 Range (45 Min. Reserve) (lb.) 1,343 Engine (1x) Teledyne Continental TSI0-520-BE Textron Lycoming TIO-540-AE2A Takeoff and Maximum Continuous Power (shp) 310 350 Standard Equipped Weight (lb.) 3,003 Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW)(lb.) 4,100 4,340 Maximum Landing Weight (lb.) 3,900 4,123 Standard Useful Load (lb.) 1,355 Usable Fuel Capacity (gal.) 120 Wingspan (ft.) 43 Wing Area (ft.2) 175 Length (ft.) 28.9 Height (ft.) 11.3

M350

Promoted as being “[t]he only pressurized six-place aircraft in its class,” priced—with standard equipment—at $1,178,610 and noted as being “an upgraded and rebranded Piper Mirage,” the M350 is powered by a six-cylinder Textron Lycoming TIO-540-AE2A engine that is turbocharged and which has a time between overhaul (TBO) of 2,000 hr. Generating the airframe’s thrust is a three-blade, constant-speed, composite Hartzell propeller that has an 80-in. diameter. According to Piper, in comparison to a number of competing airframes—namely, Beechcraft’s Bonanza G36, Cessna’s 206T and Cirrus’ SR-22T—the M350 offers, on average, 40% more cabin volume, 33% more range and 64% more payload. Operationally, although certification for flight into known icing (FIKI) conditions is standard on the M500 and M600, it is an option on the M350.

M500

The middle-of-the-range M-Class airframe—based on, among other characteristics, its cost and maximum weight, as well as the rated horsepower of its PT6A engine—is the M500 (PA-46-500TP). From a cost perspective, the M500’s price—again, when outfitted with standard equipment—is slightly above the M350’s aforementioned price at $2.040 million. Although this M-Class variant is the middle-of-the-range variant based on those criteria, when it comes to its range with a 45-min. reserve—1,000 nm—it is actually on the lower end of the M-Class. Unlike the M350’s three-bladed Hartzell propeller, the M500 is equipped with a four-bladed, constant-speed and reversible, Hartzell propeller that has an 82-in. diameter. Beyond this standard-equipped propeller, a five-bladed composite propeller from Hartzell is available as an option for this PA-46 variant. In comparison to wing of the M350, the M500 retains the same wingspan while increasing the wing area to 183 ft.2. With regard to the airplane’s operational capabilities, it comes as standard with certification for FIKI conditions. The M500 is powered by a PT6A-42A turboprop engine that has a TBO of 3,600 hr., as well as a hot-section inspection interval of 1,800 hr. Two distinction are made, on the basis of serial number, between PA-46-500TP airframes with regard to their maximum weights. While those that are marketed as the M500—as well PA-46-500TPs with a Serial No. from 4697157 and up and airframes that have had Kit 767-360 installed—have the maximum takeoff and landing weights noted above, airplanes in the Serial No. range of 4697003 to 4697156, in addition to Serial No. 4697001, have those weights limited to 4,850 lb. Finally, in comparison to competing airframes, the M500 is promoted as having operating costs, acquisition cost and an average fuel burn that are 28%, 46% and 35% lower, respectively.

M600

While the M500 and M600 are both equipped with the same variant of the PT6A turboprop engine, there are a number of areas where these PA-46 variants differ, including in type designation. Other differences include maximum weights, usable fuel capacity, range and price, with the M600 noted as being “the second least expensive, pressurized single-engine turboprop in production.” To that end, the price of a standard-equipped M600 is $2.928 million, making it nearly $1 million more than a standard equipped M500. Another difference between the M500 and M600 is the latter’s wing, which is a “clean-sheet wing that has more than 600 lb. of additional internal fuel capacity,” as well as a larger wing area (209 versus 183 ft.2). Despite the fact that the horsepower of the PT6A-42A engine was increased by 16% because of the M600’s increased MTOW, “the engine has the same 800°C max[imum] continuous temperature limit, so it has the same high-altitude horsepower output and fuel consumption as the M500.”

Malibu and Malibu Matrix

In addition to the three in-production variants of the PA-46, Piper has also, as was previously noted, certified two other variants—the PA-46-310P and the PA-46R-350T—the former of which was previously marketed as the Malibu. The -310P is powered by a single Teledyne Continental TSI0-520-BE engine that, in keeping with the type designations for each PA-46 variant, is able to generate up 310 hp from sea level to 24,000 ft. The PA-46R-350T—which, again, uses the commercial designation Matrix—shares a significant number of specifications in common with the in-production -350P (M350), including the airframe’s maximum weights, equipped engine and the maximum horsepower of that engine; and a three-bladed, composite, constant-speed Hartzell proeller. Described by Piper as “presenting the perfect step up from any four-place aircraft,” the manufacturer promotes the airplane’s 350-hp, six-cylinder, dual-turbocharged Textron Lycoming engine as being able to “satisfy any pilot’s mission.” Because it has the same engine as the M350, the TBO also remains the same 2,000 hr. as was noted above. Despite all of these commonalities with the PA-46-350P-based M350, there is one significant difference between these variants: the fact that the Matrix’s cabin is not pressurized.

Program Status/Operators

In addition to being headquartered in Vero Beach, all in-production M-Class airframes are produced at Piper’s manufacturing facility at the same location.