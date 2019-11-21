A bill that would impose strict oversight requirements at foreign repair stations was approved by the US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, despite strong opposition from Republicans and a host of key aviation stakeholders. The Safe Aircraft Maintenance Standards Act would require all foreign repair stations be subject to at least one unannounced safety inspection each year by the FAA. It would also establish minimum qualifications for foreign mechanics, impose mandatory ...
