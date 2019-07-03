Four unions representing US aviation safety inspectors and mechanics wrote to Department of Transportation (DOT) secretary Elaine Chao urging the Department to implement three long-delayed Congressional directives intended to boost oversight of foreign repair stations that work on US aircraft. The Congressional directives relate to drug and alcohol testing, security screening for safety-sensitive personnel and risk-based oversight at foreign repair stations. The unions wrote that lack of ...
