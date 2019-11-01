Spirit AeroSystems
Marking the largest move yet in the overhaul of the aerostructures sector, provider Spirit AeroSystems will buy Bombardier’s aerostructures businesses in Northern Ireland and Morocco. Spirit will also buy an MRO business in Dallas, as the latter company exits commercial aerospace and the former grows its empire to include Airbus work and aftermarket services. Spirit announced Oct. 31 it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire select assets of Bombardier ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Spirit AeroSystems to buy Bombardier Aerostructures for $1.1 billion" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.