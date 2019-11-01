Marking the largest move yet in the overhaul of the aerostructures sector, provider Spirit AeroSystems will buy Bombardier’s aerostructures businesses in Northern Ireland and Morocco. Spirit will also buy an MRO business in Dallas, as the latter company exits commercial aerospace and the former grows its empire to include Airbus work and aftermarket services. Spirit announced Oct. 31 it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire select assets of Bombardier ...