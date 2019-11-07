Spirit AeroSystems’ deal to buy certain Bombardier commercial aviation assets significantly broadens the aerostructures specialist’s aftermarket presence beyond traditional spare-parts sales, largely through principal customer Boeing. “This is really one of the hidden gems of this acquisition,” Spirit president and CEO Tom Gentile said on a recent earnings call. “They've got significant MRO capabilities in Belfast and also in Dallas, and this is going to ...
