Southwest Airlines plans to begin constructing its first maintenance hangar at the Denver International Airport (DEN) this summer.

According to a representative for the Dallas-based carrier, the decision to add a new hangar in Denver was based on flight activity in the city and the airline’s “aggressive plans for the future” to continue supporting its network within the western half of the US.

Southwest said it carries more local travelers to and from Denver than any other carrier. The nearly $100 million investment will make Denver International Airport—which is one of the carrier’s top five airports for daily departures—the seventh maintenance hangar location for Southwest. Its other hangars are in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Orlando and Phoenix.

The 130,000 sq. ft. hangar will give the location’s 75-member technical operations team indoor space to work on up to three of the carrier’s Boeing 737 aircraft at a time.

According to Southwest, the new hangar will also accommodate parking eight additional aircraft outside the facility. Technical operations employees at the location are mostly focused on routine maintenance, according to Southwest.

The carrier plans to break ground on construction within the next few months, with completion expected sometime in late 2020.

Last year, Southwest announced plans to build a similarly sized hangar at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). That facility is scheduled for completion in late 2021.

Lindsay Bjerregaard, lindsay.bjerregaard@aviationweek.com