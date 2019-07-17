The Serbian government has issued a tender seeking bids for the privatization of state-owned MRO company Jat Tehnika.

The tender offers 99.4% of the Belgrade Airport-based company, which is currently 95.4% owned by Serbia with the remainder held by various national insurance funds and local governments.

The government is seeking expressions of interest from companies, or company owners, that have been continuously active in aircraft MRO for at least five years, with a 2018 operating income of at least €40 million ($44.9 million). Applicants must have a base maintenance facility with at least 10 positions that has been active for two years or more.

The tender also calls for at least five years of continuous experience with Bombardier and Embraer base maintenance, line maintenance capability for three of four aircraft types—Airbus A320 family, Boeing 737 classic and 737NG, and ATR 42/72—plus A320neo and 737 MAX capabilities.

According to an appraiser’s report, the upper end of Jat Tehnika’s fair market value is estimated at €20.5 million, which will be the bid starting price, the government said.

Would-be bidders have until July 19 to request the confidential sale documents. The deadline for formal expressions of interest is 3 p.m. local time July 31. Sealed applications will be opened during an Aug. 1 government meeting in Belgrade.

Jat Tehnika offers base and line maintenance, engine and components work, engineering services, nondestructive testing, calibration, materials management and maintenance training.

The company started life in the 1920s as the technical division of AEROPUT, which changed its name to Jat Yugoslav Airlines after World War II before rebranding as Jat Airways in 2003. In January 2006, Jat Tehnika was founded after being split off from Jat Airways—which is now Air Serbia and is part-owned by Etihad Airways.

