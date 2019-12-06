The Aeronautical Repair Station Association’s (ARSA) chief lobbyist blasted a US House bill that would crack down on foreign aircraft repair stations, describing the effort as a “new front in the longstanding, ongoing union war against contract maintenance.”

“Labor unions representing airline mechanics have a longstanding history of raising false safety and security arguments to promote legislation that raises costs, undermines MRO competitive advantage and makes it more difficult for air carriers to use repair stations,” ARSA EVP Christian Klein told members and reporters on a Dec. 5 conference call.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved the Safe Aircraft Maintenance Standards Act on Nov. 20, with all the panel’s Democrats and seven Republicans voting in support of the bill. If enacted, the legislation would raise scrutiny of foreign repair stations by subjecting them to unannounced FAA safety inspections, imposing mandatory drug and alcohol testing, and instituting a moratorium on certification of overseas stations if FAA fails to implement the bill’s numerous directives within one year.

The legislation’s supporters include labor groups—such as the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS) and Transport Workers Union of America (TWU)—which argue action is needed to stop airlines from outsourcing repair work to countries with inadequate safety standards and oversight. Opponents, including ARSA, Airlines for America (A4A) and IATA, say the legislation would disrupt carriers’ operations and put US repair stations at risk of retaliation from foreign countries.

Klein objected to the House committee’s rushed introduction and mark-up of the bill, which he called “highly controversial.” The legislation was introduced Nov. 15 by chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon) and approved by the committee just five days later without holding any hearings or providing an opportunity for the industry to comment. “It’s not just the substance—we think the process itself has been fatally flawed,” Klein said.

While the House’s agenda is currently packed amid impeachment hearings and a fast-approaching deadline for appropriations later this month, Klein said ARSA predicts the bill could be included as part of legislation to reform FAA’s aircraft certification process in the aftermath of two deadly Boeing 737 MAX accidents.

ARSA said the bill will produce negative unintended consequences for the aerospace industry by saddling carriers with onerous reporting requirements, exacerbating the projected shortage of maintenance services and creating “perennial uncertainty” regarding the status of repair stations in Category 2 countries, which are judged by FAA to not be in compliance with safety standards and would see their operating licenses revoked under the proposed legislation.

Klein said the bill is also “setting the FAA up to fail” by providing it one year to comply with numerous directives, while not making additional resources to do so available to the agency.

“It’s inconceivable to me that FAA would be able to accomplish all those tasks in one year, so the ban on certification of foreign stations would be a near certainty,” Klein said.

