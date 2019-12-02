Munich-based MTU Aero Engines is projecting high-single-digit increases in its key commercial engine production and MRO segments in 2020, continuing current-year trends that point to steady new-production and aftermarket services demand. “Maintenance activities for new engine programs such as the [Pratt & Whitney] PW1100G-JM for the [Airbus] A320neo are likely to increase in 2020 on the back of scheduled upgrades,” the company said in a Nov. 28 investor day update. MTU, ...