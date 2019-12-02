PW1100G-JM
Munich-based MTU Aero Engines is projecting high-single-digit increases in its key commercial engine production and MRO segments in 2020, continuing current-year trends that point to steady new-production and aftermarket services demand. “Maintenance activities for new engine programs such as the [Pratt & Whitney] PW1100G-JM for the [Airbus] A320neo are likely to increase in 2020 on the back of scheduled upgrades,” the company said in a Nov. 28 investor day update. MTU, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"MTU Aero Engines forecasts strong 2020 " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.