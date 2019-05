Lufthansa Technik (LHT) plans to offer VIP cabin completions for the Airbus A220. LHT also has a Boeing 737 total technical support contract from South Africa’s Comair.

Joramco completed its first C-Check on a Royal Jordanian 787.

Antavia (Ametek MRO) was selected by Airbus for Beluga XL wheel/brake maintenance.

MTU Maintenance has a 4-year GoAir contract to provide CFM56-5B maintenance.

S7 Technics completed newly painted livery for Air Astana Embraer E190 at the Mineralyne Vody-based aircraft painting center.