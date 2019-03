AFI KLM E&M has an Air Côte d'Ivoire contract to provide Airbus A320 family component support.

Magnetic MRO added the Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 to its CAMO capabilities.

S7 Technics has a 5-year Air Astana contract for Airbus A320/767 heavy maintenance; an exclusive Allegiant Air contract for CFM56-5B maintenance; and renewed a deal with SWISS for Airbus A320/A330/A340 wheel and brake maintenance.

StandardAero has an Air Senegal contract to provide PW127M maintenance.

Satair was selected by Japan Airlines for Airbus A350 Integrated Material Services (IMS) program.