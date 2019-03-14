S7 Technics has agreed with Honeywell to launch a first facility in Russia to handle Honeywell auxiliary power units (APUs) for Airbus A320, Boeing 737 and Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft.

Lufthansa Technik secured Total Component Support contracts from AirBridgeCargo Airlines (747-400F) and Ural Airlines (737 MAX), plus A320 engine nacelle support contract from Aeroflot.

STAECO was named by Aeronautical Engineers as authorized Boeing 737-800 freighter conversion center.

STS Aviation Group purchased Triumph Aviation Services-NAAS (line maintenance).

Astronics PECO secured multi-year contract extension from Boeing to supply PSUs, fuel tank access doors, ECS components and other parts for 737, 747, 767, 777 and KC-46 programs.

Etihad Airways Engineering was certified for Airbus A350 maintenance and secured deal with Sky Prime to provide aircraft heavy maintenance and pilot/crew training for its Airbus A320, A340, Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft.