GDC Engineering and Joramco signed an LOI to form a strategic partnership in commercial aircraft maintenance and modifications, including cabin refurbishments/reconfigurations and IFE upgrades.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines has an exclusive 5-year Cathay Pacific Airways contract to provide PW4000 maintenance out of Komaki, Japan for six Boeing 747-400ERFs.

KLM UK Engineering has a WestJet contract to provide Boeing 737 line maintenance at Glasgow.

CAVU Aerospace Maintenance was approved as FAA Part 145 repair station at Roswell, New Mexico.