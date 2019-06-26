Meggitt PLC will provide brake and wheel upgrades for the current and future global ATR 72 fleet.

AFI KLM E&M was selected by Philippines’ Cebu Pacific to provide Airbus A321 component support through its joint venture with Sabena technics, Singapore Component Solutions.

Thyssenkrupp Aerospace was selected by India’s Dynamatic Technologies to provide third-party logistics to include JIT deliveries of finished components for manufacturing Airbus A330 flaptracks.

AerSale acquired US-based Qwest Air Parts (aircraft disassembly; USM).

Novaria Group acquired Southern California-based Acra Aerospace (engine components).