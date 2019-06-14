MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg opened 6,500 sq m logistics center at Ludwigsfelde.

Lufthansa Technik extended its lease at Schönefeld through the end of 2022.

ST Engineering and Vietnam Airlines Engineering formed a joint venture to provide Airbus A320, A350, Boeing 787 and ATR component maintenance out of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City starting mid-2019.

AFI KLM E&M was selected by Air Senegal to provide Airbus A330-900 component support and by Virgin Atlantic to provide A350-1000 component support.

Airbus was selected by United Airlines to provide Skywise platform to manage aircraft data and enhance predictive maintenance for its fleet of Airbus A320 family aircraft and (later) A350s.