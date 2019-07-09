Ethiopian Airlines Group signed a $500 million partnership agreement with Collins Aerospace, which covers maintenance of heat exchangers, air management systems and fuel metering units on 60 De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 turboprops for 25 years.

GE Aviation was selected by Spanish carrier Vueling to provide fleetwide network operations suite.

Air Astana sent two of its Airbus A320s to S7 Technics’ southernmost base under long-term contract for maintenance support the companies signed in 2018. Mineralnye Vody aircraft painting shop painted the aircraft into FlyArystan’s livery using the advanced base coat/clear coat system produced by Dutch Akzo Nobel.

SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance completed first nose-to-tail Airbus A220 heavy maintenance program for SWISS.

SR Technics was selected by SWISS and Edelweiss Air to maintain Airbus A320ceo inlet cowls.

NAVBLUE (Airbus) was selected by Florida-based regional Silver Airways to provide complete suite of operations software solutions for ops control, crew management and flight planning.

Sabena Technics has an Air Europa contract to provide Boeing 787-8 base maintenance (ST; July 1).

Northern Aerotech has an Adria Airways contract to provide Airbus A319/Bombardier CRJ maintenance.

