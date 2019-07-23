ARCOS LLC has been selected to implement its ARCOS RosterApps workforce management solution at Envoy Air, replacing and automating the air carrier’s multiple computer and paper systems that schedule and track time and attendance for 13,000 ground employees.

SIA Engineering and NokScoot incorporated their line maintenance joint venture in Thailand.

IAG Engine Center USA received FAA approval to provide PW4000 maintenance at Miami.

MTU Maintenance secured exclusive s V2500 maintenance contract with JetBlue Airways.