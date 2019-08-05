Spairliners was selected by HOP to provide Embraer E-Jet component support.

GA Telesis has a China Express contract to provide Bombardier CRJ900 landing gear repair/overhaul.

L3Harris Technologies was selected by Airbus to provide AFIRS 228S SATCOM system for the A220; it works with Canada’s FLYHT Aerospace Solutions to customize solution for Airbus.

MTU Maintenance was selected by Atlas Air to continue CF6-80C2 and GE90 maintenance.

Aero Engines (SkyWest/Regional One) completed its first agreement to lease 14 CF34s for ex-SkyWest CRJ700 airframes owned by Regional One being leased to an unidentified US operator.

Aircraft Leasing and Management was appointed as exclusive remarketing agent by Air Botswana for the sale of one ATR 42-500.

ST Engineering has an EASA STC to perform cabin modification/upgrade that includes installing its new in-house-designed SPACElite I economy class seat on an Airbus A320 for a Cambodian airline.