Magnetic MRO has a Finnair contract to refurbish interiors of 12 ATR 72s operated by Norra.

ST Engineering had S$138.2 million ($102 million) in net income on S$1.78 billion in revenue for 2Q19 vs S$117.5 million on S$1.65 billion in 2Q18, and ended quarter with record S$15.6 billion backlog (S$3.8 billion to be delivered in 2H19).

Embraer plans to invest $30 million to expand its Eugênio de Melo unit at São José dos Campos from 754,000 to 1.2 million sq. ft. for manufacturing, development, engineering, testing and training.

Lufthansa Technik has 10-year Asiana contract to provide Airbus A320 family component support.

Mitsubishi plans to build new factory in Nagasaki to produce PW1100G-JM combustor parts.

ACSS (L3Harris/Thales) was selected by Airbus to supply T3CAS integrated surveillance solution as standard for line-fit for A320 family aircraft.