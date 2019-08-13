IPR Conversions completed the first of two ATR 72-500 freighter conversions for CEBGO (Cebu Pacific); Large Cargo Door modification was performed by Sabena Technics in Dinard, France.

Embraer signed a long-term pool program agreement with Mongolian Hunnu Air to support a wide range of repairable components for the airline’s recently leased fleet of E190. Hunnu Air is the first E190 operator in Mongolia and took delivery of its first E190 this year in May.

Lufthansa Technik Shannon completed C1-Checks on six Boeing 787s for Virgin Atlantic.

SR Technics was selected by Pegasus Airlines to provide CFM56-5B maintenance

Aviation Partners Boeing was selected by Virgin Australia to provide Split Scimitar winglets for retrofit on its 737-800s; installation was completed on first aircraft in Christchurch.

Lufthansa Systems renewed a deal with Lufthansa Group to provide SchedConnect codeshare management solution for use by Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Air Dolomiti and Edelweiss Air.