Widerøe’s Flyveselskap AS of Norway signed an agreement to apply the Extended Service Program (ESP) to another four Bombardier Dash 8-100 aircraft operated by the Norwegian airline.

MTU Maintenance secured more than 300 contracts worth a company record of $4.4 billion in 2018.

KLM UK Engineering has a BA CityFlyer contract to provide E-Jet line maintenance at Glasgow.

WestJet finalized a new 5-year contract with its aircraft maintenance engineers.

SIA Engineering and NokScoot agreed to form a line maintenance joint venture in Thailand.

SIA Engineering has new 2-year, $1.4 billion Singapore Airlines contract to provide a broad spectrum of maintenance and fleet management services, superseding existing deal.

Aerospace Technologies of Korea (ASTK) was selected by Triumph Group to take over the manufacture of Embraer E2 fuselages starting in 2020; Triumph will still produce the rudders and elevators.

AJW Group was selected by TAG Aviation to provide pool access support for Boeing 757s.

AFI KLM E&M was selected by XL Airways to provide CF6-80E1 overhauls.

Mesa Airlines (Hi Fly Group) began building €30 million ($34 million) maintenance facility at Beja Airport, Portugal.