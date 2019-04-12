Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air is the launch customer for Airbus’ Skywise health monitoring system, which is designed to enable real-time management of aircraft events and troubleshooting.

GAMECO secured a deal with Boeing to provide authorized MRO support in the Asia Pacific.

CAVU Component Repair is being established in Phoenix, Arizona, to repair flight controls, flap tracks, flap carriages, and landing gear for most Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer aircraft.

Embraer secured Pool Program component support contracts from Mauritania for two Embraer E175s and from Air Botswana for its E170 and Total Support contract from Binter for three E195-E2s.

Boeing Distribution Services signed consumables and expendables services agreement with HAECO Group to provide Boeing proprietary parts, vendor parts and distributed products.

AFI KLM E&M was selected by Philippine Airlines to provide CFM56-5B maintenance and by WestJet for GEnx maintenance using its Prognos data analysis and predictive maintenance system.

Safran has a NacelleLife support contract from Avianca for its LEAP-1A-powered Airbus A320neos.

AAR has an extended PW2000 parts supply agreement with MTU Maintenance, which says it remains committed to PW2000 for at least 10 years after securing new contracts worth more than $700 million.

Collins Aerospace Systems has an Air Europa contract to provide Boeing 787 nacelle repair/overhaul.