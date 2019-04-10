Volo Aero MRO was selected by Rolls Royce to provide AE3007 component repairs.

GA Telesis has a JetBlue contract to provide component repair/overhaul for its 60 Embraer E190s; and completed its first APU sale/leaseback with an unnamed airline.

MTU Maintenance has a 12-year United Airlines contract to provide GE90-115B maintenance.

Finland's Gates has a 7-year Atlas Air contract to provide CF6-80C2B repair/overhaul.

StandardAero has a contract from Canada's Sky Regional for APS2300 maintenance.

Boeing launched a Used Serviceable Material (USM) business to offer recertified parts from teardowns of older aircraft (by contracted third parties) as alternative to new parts.

Safran has Azul contract to provide NacelleLife nacelle repair program for Airbus A330s.

Collins has a 10-year ANA contract to provide FlightSense support program for Boeing 787s.