Spirit Airlines is planning a fleet expansion and is “in the market for a fleet order,” according to Spirit VP-technical operations Kirk Thornburg. Speaking at this week’s 2019 MRO Americas conference, Thornburg said the Fort Lauderdale-based ultra-LCC recently completed its first-round of request for proposals for aircraft.

Spirit currently operates an all-Airbus fleet—A319s, A320s and A321—but Thornburg said the ULCC plans to make a decision on new aircraft in mid-year, although it could slide until the third quarter.

Spirit inducted its 134th aircraft Monday and has plans to increase the fleet to 177 by 2021 without the latest potential order, he said.

In addition, this year Spirit also plans to “dress up the cabin” of its existing fleet with black seats with yellow trim, black carpeting and new dividers. Thornburg said the new seat cushions will be more comfortable than existing ones.

