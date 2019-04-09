Delta CEO Ed Bastian expressed confidence in the US aviation regulatory system in the wake of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, calling industry-regulator partnerships key to achieving unprecedented safety levels.

“You think about what has given rise to our industry being the safest means of transportation to the world, and the US being the leader,” Bastian told reporters following his keynote address at Aviation Week’s MRO Americas. “One of the ways we do it is we report all data in our operation to our regulator with complete transparency. It's a complete, seamless transfer.”

Data collected during routine audits and shared with airlines and other certificate holders strengthens this, he added.

“As the regulators are evaluating and auditing, they let us know what they find,” he said. “It really is a partnership. Through that partnership, we’ve been able to learn how to be safer and where to invest to improve that safety. We all have the same goals—to drive the safest operation [possible]. The only way you can do these things is through partnerships.”

Delta’s perspective is broader than that of many airlines. Not only is it one of the largest carriers in the world, but it also runs the largest FAA-certified maintenance operation in the US, its Delta TechOps division, and is one of the few airlines that are in FAA’s Organization Designation Authorization (ODA) program. ODA enables qualified personnel to conduct some functions normally reserved for FAA, with FAA oversight. The program, which has about 80 participants, including different divisions of manufacturers, suppliers, and airlines, is under scrutiny as part of broader examinations of the 737 MAX certification process.

Bastian declined to address the MAX situation specifically, but said he expects the situation to yield valuable lessons in several areas. “While we're all troubled by what's happened with the MAX, we’ll learn from it,” he said, adding that he is “confident Boeing will solve this issue.”

The 380-aircraft MAX fleet has been grounded since mid-March following two fatal accidents in five months—the Lion Air JT610 crash Oct. 29, 2018 and the March 10, 2019 Ethiopian Airlines’ flight ET302 crash. Boeing is testing software changes that target the aircraft’s maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) that played a role in both accidents. The company also announced that 737 production will be cut to 42 aircraft from 52 in the coming weeks. It stopped delivering new MAXs when the global MAX operations bans were ordered in the days after the Ethiopian crash.

Boeing’s focus on the MAX crisis has sapped some attention from its new midmarket aircraft (NMA), Bastian confirmed, leading to a slowdown in dialogue with potential customers, including Delta. “It’s understandable that they’ve been distracted,” Bastian said. “I expect them to be able to re-engage in some conversations in the not-too-distant future.”

Bastian said an appropriately designed product remains high on Delta’s wish list.

“We’re very interested in the NMA and we've talked to Boeing at some length,” he said. “We’ve given Boeing our expectations. I think it’s along the same path or trajectory that you’ve seen on the 787.” Delta sees the NMA as an ideal replacement for some 200 757s and 767s it is retiring in the coming years. Bastian declined to specify any efficiency-gain metrics that Delta is seeking in an NMA, “But you can rest assured we are spending time in Seattle talking about that.”

Bastian also confirmed that while the company is open to selling a stake of its Trainer, Pennsylvania oil refinery to an investor, the airline neither needs a partner nor plans to sell facility outright.

“The refinery is not for sale,” Bastian said. “What we’re doing and continue to do is field inquiries for a co-investor. If we don’t find an attractive co-investor, we’re happy maintaining the investment we have.”

Delta bought Trainer six years ago for $150 million, and Bastian said the investment has helped Delta save “hundreds of millions of dollars.” Delta says that about 30% of the refinery’s output is jet fuel, and one of its requirements for a partner is to maintain that level of production. The ideal partner, Bastian said: another refinery or fuel provider that could use the diesel and gasoline that Delta does not need.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com