Lufthansa Technik and GE Aviation have launched a new MRO facility, XEOS, in southwest Poland to overhaul GEnx-2B and GE9X engines.

Located in Środa Śląska near Wrocław, the facility, which officially opened Sept. 30, accepted its first GEnx-2B in April and will see a total of 20 this year. Construction of the $250 million, 350,000 sq. ft. (32,500 sq m) plant, a joint venture of the two companies, began in August 2017.

GEnx-2B engines power the Boeing 747-8. GE has developed the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777X twinjet series, with flight tests set to begin in early 2020. XEOS expects to begin servicing the GE9X in 2021.

By 2023, the plant plans to be servicing 200 engines annually.

“XEOS represents a unique collaboration between Lufthansa Technik and GE Aviation,” GE Aviation Services president and CEO Jean Lydon-Rodgers said. “Our combined capabilities and technological knowledge have merged to create one of the most advanced MRO facilities in the world for the GEnx-2B and GE9X engines.”

“The successful opening of the XEOS engine shop with our partner GE is a cornerstone for our long-term growth strategy to offer comprehensive MRO services for the latest generations of aircraft engines,” Lufthansa Technik CEO Johannes Bussmann said.

The facility employs 300 engine mechanics, engineers, logistics specialists and administration staff, and will ultimately employ 600 people.

Staff will be trained at the XEOS Training Center in Bielany Wrocławskie and at Lufthansa Technik and GE Aviation facilities in Germany and the UK.

Lufthansa Technik owns 51% of the venture, and GE Aviation 49%.