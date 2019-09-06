Jetstar Airbus A320
A forgotten maintenance lockout pin that prevented a Jetstar Airbus A320 thrust reverser from operating has led Qantas and Airbus to change maintenance procedures, an Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) incident report revealed. The A320’s left thrust reverser did not deploy following a routine flight and touchdown at Gold Coast Airport, Queensland on Dec. 18, 2017. Nobody onboard the aircraft was hurt, and the A320 was not damaged. Investigators discovered a lockout pin ...
