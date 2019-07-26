A new contract with MTU Maintenance for IAE V2500 overhauls has helped JetBlue Airways hit its long-term goal of cutting at least $250 million from its annual costs by 2020. The 13-year agreement, announced July 23, covers JetBlue’s older, or “pre-Select,” V2500-A5s that power about half of its Airbus A320ceo-family fleet. The New York-based ultra LCC has 130 A320ceos and 63 A321ceos. “Our target has always been to make sure that from a cost-per-maintenance event ...