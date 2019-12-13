Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAI) has issued an airworthiness directive (AD) to airlines operating Boeing 737 freighters modified by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

The Dec. 12 AD covers Boeing 737-300s, -400s and -700s that were modified to Bedek Division Special Freighter (BDSF) standard and places loading restrictions on the aircraft because of a flaw detected in a 9G rigid barrier between the flightdeck and the cargo compartment.

Earlier this week, Qantas grounded four of the aircraft after being notified of the problem. It is thought there are around 45 of the type worldwide.

The AD stated: “Following a review of the process used to manufacture the 9G rigid barrier installed on IAI 737-300/-400/-700 BDSF conversions, a manufacturing noncompliance has been identified. This … may seriously affect the rigid barrier compliance with the requirements of emergency landing.”

IAI has issued a service bulletin that details loading restrictions that will allow the affected aircraft to continue flying with the existing barrier. “The loading restrictions include reducing the cargo weights per each loading configuration and the use of additional straps when necessary.”

Airlines must comply with the AD before the aircraft’s next flight.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com