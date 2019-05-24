Airline customers are expressing their concerns about aftermarket support as deliveries of new-generation aircraft and engines ramp up and encounter related entry-into-service problems and delays. That’s the main conclusion from the 2019 AeroDynamic Advisory aftermarket customer satisfaction survey, the second to be conducted jointly with ATW. A total of 311 qualified respondents at 138 airlines worldwide were asked to rate the aftermarket services of suppliers of aircraft, engines, ...