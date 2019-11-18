Operators of the GE CF34-8C-powered fleet, made up of larger Bombardier CRJs, face expanded inspections of engine fuel control system components following the FAA’s mandate of GE recommendations that target reducing in-service fire risk. The agency indicated that it will consider mandating checks for -8E models that power Embraer E170-series aircraft as well. The new airworthiness directive (AD), published Nov. 18, orders inspections of -8C operability bleed valve (OBV) fuel tubes, ...
