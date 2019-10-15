UK LCC easyJet is calling on maintenance providers to take a more proactive approach to technical disruptions, which can trigger huge passenger compensation bills, directly impacting airline financial results.

Speaking at MRO Europe in London on Oct. 15, easyJet engineering and maintenance director Brendan McConnellogue said this a “huge issue,” making operational reliability a strategic priority.

Under European passenger compensation rules, known as EU261, a technical delay is controllable, and the airline is liable. “Instantly, at the point it passes three hours, every person on that aircraft is entitled to claim €350 ($386)—not off the MRO, but off the airline. That’s €44,600 straight away that easyJet is going to be paying for the delay,” McConnellogue said.

The cost gets even greater, if passengers need to stay in hotels, or be flown by another airline.

“It’s an issue; a huge issue. The impact of EU261 has a direct impact, not only on our operational performance, but also our finances. Some decisions that were made on intangible benefits are now being made on tangible benefits. Think what that does to an airline. This is not going away. This problem will not disappear. Our challenge is to make the financial burden the rarity, not the norm,” McConnellogue said.

Over the course of a year, he said easyJet “could be looking at around 1,200 delays” exceeding three hours, not accounting for the additional cost of cancellations.

EasyJet has already rolled out a number of measures to improve its operational reliability, including a strong focus on predictive maintenance, having spare passenger aircraft on standby and using smaller aircraft to ferry emergency parts around the network.

However, McConnellogue gave examples of contracted technicians and spares not being available when needed, causing a knock-on impact on operations.

“Flight cancellations due to MRO performance have to stop. It’s not acceptable for an MRO to sit in front of an airline operator with green key performance indicators (KPIs), if we’re canceling flights.”

Safety management is easyJet’s top priority when it comes to supplier selection, but McConnellogue added: “Going forward, we will be driven by how much MROs can respond to the challenges we are facing. We strongly believe the MRO market needs to adapt.”

McConnellogue called for a “metronomic approach” to turnaround times. “It has to be success every time. Everything we do is built around turn times,” he said.

However, he believes MRO suppliers are failing to adapt. “We are not seeing the same changes in the aftermarket. We’re not seeing any seismic changes in their approach to turnaround times. We see the challenges as growing significantly. If we don’t start take those steps now it will be too late. We’re looking for more forward-thinking partners to add to what we have today.”

EasyJet spent £313 million ($394 million) on maintenance during its 2018 financial year, making up 8% of its overall costs, or £3.28 per seat flown.

Victoria Moores Victoria.Moores@Informa.com