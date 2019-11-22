The chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee has requested the inspector general of the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to launch an audit into FAA’s oversight of domestic aeronautical repair stations.

The push to probe FAA’s oversight of US-based repair facilities comes one day after the Transportation Committee advanced a bill that would impose strict requirements on foreign repair stations including drug and background checks and unannounced visits by FAA inspectors.

“In the spirit of achieving one level of safety, today I’m sending a letter to the DOT inspector general requesting an audit of FAA’s oversight of domestic repair stations as well ... It’s clear that the FAA’s oversight of domestic repair stations also needs improvement,” DeFazio announced during the Nov. 20 mark-up session for the bill to regulate foreign repair stations.

DeFazio said two recent incidents involving flawed work at domestic repair stations have caused him to become “equally doubtful” about FAA’s oversight of domestic and foreign facilities.

One of those incidents involved faulty maintenance performed by a Florida-based repair station on the angle-of-attack vane that malfunctioned mid-flight on Lion Air flight 610, kicking off the accident sequence that caused the doomed Boeing 737 MAX to plunge into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, killing everyone onboard.

The other incident involved a domestic repair station that was found by FAA to be at least partially at fault for incomplete inspections on 88 used 737s of unknown airworthiness that were added to Southwest Airlines’ fleet between 2013 and 2017.

“It is clear from the tragic Lion Air flight 610 accident that the flying public has paid the price for faulty contract maintenance work—and potentially defective oversight—in the United States,” DeFazio wrote in his Nov. 20 letter to DOT inspector general Calvin Scovel III.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com