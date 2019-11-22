Lufthansa Technik Sofia (LTSF) has additional growth potential in Europe’s MRO market as it works to build a solid workforce, the company’s CEO said. LTSF, a joint venture of Germany’s Lufthansa Technik and the Bulgarian Aviation Group, increased its capacity at Sofia Airport with a new hangar last year, bringing the total to 50,000 sq m. “LTSF can accommodate and service eight narrowbody aircraft for base maintenance simultaneously. The expansion increased our ...