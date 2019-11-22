Lufthansa Technik Sofia (LTSF) has additional growth potential in Europe’s MRO market as it works to build a solid workforce, the company’s CEO said.

LTSF, a joint venture of Germany’s Lufthansa Technik and the Bulgarian Aviation Group, increased its capacity at Sofia Airport with a new hangar last year, bringing the total to 50,000 sq m.

“LTSF can accommodate and service eight narrowbody aircraft for base maintenance simultaneously. The expansion increased our capacity by 40% from five to eight aircraft bays,” CEO Torsten Raabe told ATW in Sofia. LSFT specializes in the Airbus A320 family and Boeing 737 Classic/NG.

“The A320 and 737s are a super huge market,” Raabe said. LTSF will build up a A320neo capability next year to handle the aircraft as the first relevant checks become necessary.

The company has 1,200 employees, and lower labor costs in Bulgaria

make it an attractive MRO option, Raabe said. Lower costs are relevant, as a classic D-check on an A320 or 737 requires up to 15,000 man-hours.

“If you have worked out a good cost advantage, and even if working costs rise by 4%, our advantage compared to other MRO locations in absolute terms will remain solid,” he said. “We are a manpowered business and there is barely any automatization. Fifty percent of the costs for aircraft heavy maintenance are labor costs. The level of automatization is still low. When you automize 10% to 20% from manual work processes, you reach direct cost benefits in the same amount.”

Raabe said Lufthansa Technik is on the forefront in developing digital and automated solutions.

“But to fully unlock growth potential, we need to further grow the number of employees. We train employees ourselves to our standards. And this takes time,” Raabe said.

LTSF has to contend with seasonal maintenance schedules in Europe. The high season for heavy maintenance runs from October to the end of March, because of the summer schedules of airlines. During this period, LTSF will handle 120 aircraft. During the summer, only three or four aircraft bays will be in use.

“We see less MRO seasonality in markets like Asia or the US,” Raabe said.

Around 80 airlines have been LTSF customers. A key client is Lufthansa LCC Eurowings, which uses Sofia as its MRO base.