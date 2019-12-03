LaudaMotion Airbus A320
Austrian aviation authority Austro Control has put Ryanair subsidiary LaudaMotion under increased supervision after discovering maintenance irregularities. This is an “exceptional measure that does not happen very often,” Austro-Control spokesman Markus Pohanka told ATW in Vienna. Austro Control said it discovered “deficiencies in the organization” of the maintenance unit during an audit. These deficiencies must be resolved. “As an authority, we are in ...
