Russia’s Atran Airlines, an air express subsidiary of Volga-Dnepr Group, took delivery of its first Boeing 737-800BCF March 20, becoming the first operator of the type in the country. Atran leased two 737-800BCFs from GE Aviation Capital (GECAS) in October 2018.

The aircraft has already operated its first flight from Moscow Vnukovo to Norilsk (a city in Krasnoyarsk Krai above the Arctic Circle) and Yakutsk in the Far East of Russia, carrying consumer goods, including perishables, general cargo and e-commerce shipments.

Atran Airlines general director Dmitry Obsharov said: “As the upgraded version of the Boeing 737, the airplane has more technical and operational capabilities. This allows us to offer more main deck cargo capacity thanks to the aircraft’s extended fuselage, which is 6 meters longer and broader, increasing the solutions we can offer for the transportation of various types of shipments, including oversized freight which can be loaded through the wider main deck cargo door. We are confident that this new aircraft type we will be able to guarantee high-service quality for our customers, leveraging trade flows in the markets we serve, with a special focus on China-Russia routes and the emerging volumes of cross-border e-commerce and mail shipments. It will also help to increase aircraft utilization within our existing network.”

Boeing announced the 737-800BCF program in 2016. The aircraft carries up to 52,800 pounds (23.9 metric tons) of cargo, flying routes of nearly 2,000 nm (3,690 km).

Atran Airlines, which joined Volga-Dnepr in 2011, operates a fleet of five 737 freighters on short- and medium-haul routes; the carrier is base in Moscow Vnukovo.

The Volga-Dnepr Group fleet comprises Antonov An-124-100s, Ilyushin Il-76TD-90VDs and Boeing 747Fs.

