Air Austral has grounded one of its two Boeing 787-8s for at least two months following a June 3 planned check of its Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, leaving the La Reunion-based carrier looking for solutions to maintain flight schedules over the peak summer season. The Indian Ocean-focused carrier—which in partnership with Air Madagascar aims to expand its network and boost long-haul growth—grounded the aircraft, registered 8 F-OLRC, on the evening of June 3 following the ...
