The European Commission and Airbus doubled down on calls for the US and Boeing to negotiate an end to the 15-year-old airliner subsidy dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO) after a WTO arbitrator green-lighted the US to collect up to $7.5 billion in punitive tariffs on European imports. The $7.5 billion was announced Oct. 2 and still must be ratified by the WTO Dispute Settlement Body, which could occur later this month. The amount falls below the more than $11 billion that the US ...