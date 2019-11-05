Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg’s testimony last week before a US House panel raised “a litany of new questions” about the development of the 737 MAX, two top committee members said in a letter to House lawmakers. Vowing to press on with their investigation and hold more hearings into accidents that killed a combined 346 people, Transportation Committee chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon) and Aviation Subcommittee chairman Rick Larson (D-Washington) said Nov. 4 that ...