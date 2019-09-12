Boeing 777
Boeing is warning that escalating trade tensions between the US and China—the US manufacturer’s largest single market—may soon threaten prospective aircraft sales, particularly the company’s lucrative twinjet 777 and 787 families. Detailing the threat, Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said China orders form a key element of Boeing’s planning for future production totals and assembly rates. The company’s production “skyline” is ...
