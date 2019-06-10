United Technologies and Raytheon have agreed to a merger, which could lead to a $74 billion company that provides a wider array of aircraft engines, parts, avionics, interiors, missiles and cyber technology than any other company. According to a June 9 announcement, the proposed Raytheon Technologies would be created via a stock exchange deal that could close in the first half of 2020, but after United Technologies spins off its Carrier air conditioning and Otis elevator ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"United Technologies, Raytheon agree to merge" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.