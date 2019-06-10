United Technologies and Raytheon have agreed to a merger, which could lead to a $74 billion company that provides a wider array of aircraft engines, parts, avionics, interiors, missiles and cyber technology than any other company. According to a June 9 announcement, the proposed Raytheon Technologies would be created via a stock exchange deal that could close in the first half of 2020, but after United Technologies spins off its Carrier air conditioning and Otis elevator ...