Russia’s United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) is reconfiguring its top management as it prepares to separate commercial aircraft production from UAC’s military programs.

On April 4, the corporation board approved Ravil Khakimov, the head of aircraft industry department of the country’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, as the new president of UAC’s two major commercial assets: Irkut Corp. and Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co. (SCAC).

Irkut leads the development of the MC-21 narrowbody airliner while SCAC is a manufacturer of the Superjet 100 regional jet and is a partner in the development of Sino-Russian CR929 widebody aircraft. Both companies are expected to merge into UAC’s Civil Aviation Division—a task will be Khakimov’s responsibility, UAC said.

Alexander Rubtsov, head of SCAC since 2017, will become Civil Aviation Division VP-sales, marketing and after sales support. Besides the Superjet 100, the MC-21 and the future CR929, the division’s product range will also include the modernized Ilyushin Il-114 turboprop.

Current Irkut president Yuri Slyusar will stay as the head of UAC.

A source in the Russian aircraft industry explained to ATW that creation of the Civil Aviation Division is to be completed in September. Potentially, it can be detached into a separate company to stay clear from the mostly defense-oriented UAC—which can hardly rely on international cooperation because of Western sanctions. The decision to set up the division was taken at the end of 2017, but the delay with the implementation was evidently caused by the change of UAC ownership.

Russian industrial company Rostec took control over UAC in October 2018. The current management changes also reflect the new ownership.