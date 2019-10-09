Planned tariffs on aircraft imports to the US from Europe would apply to about 15% of the Airbus backlog, Aviation Week Fleet Data Services show. However, many questions—from how lessors are affected to what happens with US-assembled A320s, remain unanswered. A European retaliation also targeting full aircraft from the US could put the same percentage of Boeing’s backlog at risk. Aviation Week calculates that US airlines have 664 Airbus orders on the books, excluding ...