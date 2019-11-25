Russia’s Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co. (SCAC) is looking to finalize a new contract with the country’s largest carrier, Aeroflot, to help reach its aircraft delivery goal for 2019. The Superjet 100 (SSJ100) regional jet manufacturer has delivered only two aircraft since January, but the plan is to deliver 14 more by year-end, the company said in its financial report for the first nine months of 2019. Aeroflot, Sukhoi’s largest customer for the Superjet, operates 49 of ...